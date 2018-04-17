Officers responding to a 911 call reporting shots fired arrived at a Baldwin home Monday night to find several shell casings outside the residence, Nassau County police said.

The incident on Dean Drive was reported at 9:18 p.m. Police said no injuries were reported.

The number of shell casings recovered at the scene was not disclosed. Police, citing the ongoing investigation, did not provide any additional details.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the situation to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477.

All calls will remain confidential.