Cops: Shell casings found after shots fired in Baldwin

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Officers responding to a 911 call reporting shots fired arrived at a Baldwin home Monday night to find several shell casings outside the residence, Nassau County police said.

The incident on Dean Drive was reported at 9:18 p.m. Police said no injuries were reported.

The number of shell casings recovered at the scene was not disclosed. Police, citing the ongoing investigation, did not provide any additional details.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the situation to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477.

All calls will remain confidential.

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

