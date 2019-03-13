TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Queens foursome stole cash from parked vehicles in Nassau, police say

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
In this case, the vehicles looked like mini banks to the thieves. Cash people had withdrawn was later stolen from their parked vehicles in Garden City Park and Lawrence, Nassau police said Wednesday, announcing four thieves had been arrested.

The defendants "were actually watching people take money out," a Nassau police spokesman said.

All four, who had multiple warrants from multiple agencies, hailed from Queens: Sergio Castaneda-Ronderos, 20; Marco Alberto Guerra, 33; Oscar Corriente, 31; and Diego Garzan Salamanca, 33, Nassau police said in a news release.

Police said the larcenies were committed on Jan. 11 at 2360 Jericho Tpke., Garden City Park, and March 12 at 490 Rockaway Tpke., Lawrence.

All four men were charged Tuesday with felony grand larceny, criminal mischief and a misdemeanor, conspiracy. Their arraignments are set for Wednesday in First District Court in Hempstead, police said. 

Nassau detectives worked with colleagues in the county police's electronics squad, the NYPD Queens Grand Larceny Task Force, Suffolk's Auto Larceny Squad and ICE, according to the news release.

No further details were immediately available.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

