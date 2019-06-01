Nassau County police arrested a Huntington Station man and a Rocky Point woman Friday and charged them with robbing a New Hyde Park bank.

Police said a man wearing a facemask entered the TD Bank on Hillside Avenue shortly after 10:30 a.m. on Friday and, with a gun, demanded cash from a teller. He ran out of the bank to a waiting silver Hyundai Accent driven by a female, police said.

Police found David Freeland and Stephanie Boehringer in the car at New Hyde Park Road and Lawrence Street, where officers ordered both suspects out of the car, and they were arrested by a Nassau County police recruit, authorities said.

Freeland and Boehringer were charged with first degree robbery and criminal use of a firearm.

They were arraigned Saturday in First District Court in Hempstead, and bail for Freeland was set at $100,00 cash or $200,000 bond. Boehringer's bail was set at $30,000 or $60,000 bond. They were both ordered to return to court Tuesday on pending charges.