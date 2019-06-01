TODAY'S PAPER
74° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
74° Good Afternoon
Long IslandCrime

Couple arrested, charged with robbing New Hyde Park bank, police say

By John Asbury john.asbury@newsday.com @JohnAsbury
Print

Nassau County police arrested a Huntington Station man and a Rocky Point woman Friday and charged them with robbing a New Hyde Park bank.

Police said a man wearing a facemask entered the TD Bank on Hillside Avenue shortly after 10:30 a.m. on Friday and, with a gun, demanded cash from a teller. He ran out of the bank to a waiting silver Hyundai Accent driven by a female, police said.

Police found David Freeland and Stephanie Boehringer in the car at New Hyde Park Road and Lawrence Street, where officers ordered both suspects out of the car, and they were arrested by a Nassau County police recruit, authorities said.

Freeland and Boehringer were charged with first degree robbery and criminal use of a firearm.

They were arraigned Saturday in First District Court in Hempstead, and bail for Freeland was set at $100,00 cash or $200,000 bond. Boehringer's bail was set at $30,000 or $60,000 bond. They were both ordered to return to court Tuesday on pending charges.

John Asbury covers the Town of Hempstead and the City of Long Beach. He has been with Newsday since 2014 and previously covered crime for nine years for The Press-Enterprise in Riverside, Calif.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

LIRR and MTA crews remove the Cherry Lane LIRR: Avoid Ronkonkoma, Port Jeff branches
The weather forecast for Saturday. Forecast: Morning sunshine turns to rain later
Aleandro Claudio, 59, of Brentwood, faces multiple charges Police: LI man scammed potential renters
Tanner Park Beach in Copiague is shown in Officials: 9 LI beaches remain closed to bathing
Frank Lucas, the man Denzel Washington portrayed in Frank Lucas, portrayed in 'American Gangster,' dies
Manny Abreu, seen in a kitchen at Kellenberg From cooking to gardening, teen embodies service
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search