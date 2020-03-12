A Hempstead man pleaded not guilty Thursday to federal charges of robbing four banks, including two of the alleged robberies happening after he had been released from a Nassau County court without having to post bail in the cases.

Romell Nellis, 40, also pleaded not guilty in federal court in Central Islip to a federal charge of violating the terms of federal supervised release for allegedly robbing banks.

It was the second charge of violating the terms of federal supervised release that Nellis has been accused of violating, according to officials and court records.

Nellis had previously pleaded guilty to initially violating the terms of his federal supervised release in 2019 for failing to attend a drug-treatment program, his attorney Jeffrey Pittell, of Bayside, Queens, said.

That first charge of supervised release was lodged after Nellis had served a sentence of 85 months in federal prison for a conviction of conspiracy to distribute crack cocaine. That was supposed to be followed by four years of supervised release, according to officials. Nellis was supposed to be sentenced on that charge in several weeks, officials said.

But at the request of defense attorney Pittell, U.S. District Judge Sandra Feuerstein postponed Nellis’ sentencing on the first violation of supervised release _ together with hearings on the second charge of supervised release _as well as on the four bank robberies for several months.

Nellis is being held without bail on the federal charges.

Each federal bank robbery charge theoretically carries a sentence of up to 20 years in prison; each violation of supervised release up to four years.

Nellis was initially arrested in January by Nassau police for the first of the two robberies he allegedly committed — that of a Roslyn Savings Bank branch in West Hempstead and a Chase bank branch in Valley Stream in December.

Nellis was ordered held on $10,000 bail for the first two robberies by Nassau District Court Judge David McAndrews, though the charges were not eligible for bail, records show. That initial ruling requiring bail was overturned by Nassau County Judge Christopher Quinn who released Nellis without bail, but with electronic monitoring.

Nellis cut off the electronic monitor after being freed, and in February committed two other bank robberies, according to officials — a second robbery of the West Hempstead branch of the Roslyn Savings Bank and that of a Hempstead branch of the Wells Fargo Bank.

Police said that in the Roslyn robbery Nellis gave a teller a note “stating he had a gun,” demanded cash, then fled with an undisclosed amount of money,

Based on what had occurred in the first two robberies, Nassau detectives were able to identify Nellis as the suspect, officials said.

Both defense attorney Pittell and Eastern District spokesman John Marzulli declined to comment afterward.