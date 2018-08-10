A Far Rockaway man, who admitted to robbing three banks in Nassau County, was sentenced Friday to almost 13 years in prison, according to federal officials.

Pedro Benitez, 21, was also sentenced to 3 years supervised release and was ordered to pay $71,395 in restitution by U.S. District Judge Joanna Seybert in Central Islip.

As part of a plea bargain, Benitez was sentenced in an armed bank robbery and with use of a gun in a crime of violence in a fourth bank robbery that he pleaded guilty to. That crime was the 2018 robbery of more than $50,000 from a Fresh Meadows branch of the Queens County Savings bank, officials said. Seybert sentenced him to 12 years and 10 months in prison.

The three Nassau County robberies occurred in 2017 and involved bank branches in Valley Stream, Cedarhurst and Hewlett from which an additional total of $20,000 was stolen, according to court papers filed by Eastern District Assistant United States Attorney Michael Maffei.

Eastern District United States Attorney Richard Donoghue said in a statement: “Pedro Benitez thought committing armed bank robberies was a good way to get money, but he learned that it was just a good way to end up in prison.”

Benitez’s attorney, Mitchell Golub, of Manhattan, declined to comment.