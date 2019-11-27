TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Cops: Man arrested in Garden City South bank robbery

Patrick Pelayo, of Garden City South, has been charged with third-degree robbery, police said. Credit: NCPD

By Newsday Staff
A Garden City South man was arrested early Wednesday in connection with a bank robbery in that community earlier this month, Nassau County police said.

Patrick Pelayo, 43, of Kensington Road South, was charged with third-degree robbery in the Nov. 8 incident, police said.

On that day at 5:45 p.m., a man had entered Valley Bank, 339 Nassau Blvd., approached a teller and demanded money, police said. After obtaining an undisclosed amount of cash, the man — described as wearing a plaid baseball hat, sunglasses, and a dust mask covering his face — fled and was last seen on foot heading north on Nassau Boulevard.

No injuries were reported in the robbery, police said.

Pelayo is scheduled to be arraigned later Wednesday in First District Court in Hempstead.

By Newsday Staff

