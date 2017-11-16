Nassau County police on Thursday said they had arrested an Atlantic Beach man for the Aug. 16 robbery of a Chase Bank in Woodmere.

Lon Diamond, 42, was charged with robbery and arraigned Thursday at Nassau County Court in Mineola, police said.

Information on where and when he was arrested was not immediately available, but according to records, Diamond had also been arraigned on a robbery charge Nov. 9.

That charge stemmed from Diamond’s Aug. 20 arrest by Long Beach Police Department officers.

In the Aug. 16 robbery, police said, Diamond wore an Ace bandage around his neck and face when he entered the Chase at 1000 Railroad Ave. and handed a demand note to the bank teller.