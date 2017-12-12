TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: Suspect sought in robbery attempt at Floral Park Citibank

By Lisa Irizarry
Nassau County police are seeking the public’s help in locating a suspect in an attempted bank robbery Monday in Floral Park.

According to detectives, a male entered a Citibank on Jericho Turnpike at 1 p.m. and approached a teller. He then passed the teller a note demanding money.

Police said the suspect fled from the bank north on Hinsdale Avenue without proceeds; information was not immediately available on why the suspect was not given the money.

The man is described as between 20 and 25 years old and about 5-foot-6 with a thin build. He was wearing a black hat, black sunglasses, black jacket, white shirt and a red tie.

Detectives asked anyone with information about the robbery attempt to call the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800 -244-8477 or dial 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

