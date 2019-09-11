A Bohemia woman held up a Holbrook bank on Wednesday but was arrested about a mile away a short time later, Suffolk police said.

Michele Atkinson, 42, handed a note demanding money to a teller at the Bank of America on Veterans Memorial Highway, police said, and, after getting cash, she took off in a black car about 2:35 p.m.

A Fifth Precinct officer tracked her down at a shopping center parking lot on Sunrise Highway in Bohemia and arrested her, police said.

Atkinson, of Westgate Drive, was held overnight at the Fourth Precinct and will be arraigned Thursday in First District Court in Central Islip on a charge of third-degree robbery, police said.