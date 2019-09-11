TODAY'S PAPER
72° Good Evening
SEARCH
72° Good Evening
Long IslandCrime

Long Island woman caught after holding up bank, police say

A woman is arrested in a parking lot

A woman is arrested in a parking lot behind a Kmart on Sunrise Highway in Bohemia after allegedly robbing a Bank of America in Holbrook around 2:35 p.m. on Wednesday. Photo Credit: James Carbone

By Ellen Yan ellen.yan@newsday.com @NewsdayAtNite
Print

A Bohemia woman held up a Holbrook bank on Wednesday but was arrested about a mile away a short time later, Suffolk police said.

Michele Atkinson, 42, handed a note demanding money to a teller at the Bank of America on Veterans Memorial Highway, police said, and, after getting cash, she took off in a black car about 2:35 p.m.

A Fifth Precinct officer tracked her down at a shopping center parking lot on Sunrise Highway in Bohemia and arrested her, police said.

Atkinson, of Westgate Drive, was held overnight at the Fourth Precinct and will be arraigned Thursday in First District Court in Central Islip on a charge of third-degree robbery, police said.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

President Donald Trump on Wednesday in the Oval 1600: Trump slams door hard behind 'tough guy' Bolton
About 2,000 people gathered at the 9/11 memorial LIers honor the dead at local 9/11 memorial service
Former District attorney Thomas Spota, leaves federal court Lawyers: Ex-Suffolk DA, aide committed no crime
This is the 18th anniversary of the 9-11 9/11 ceremonies offer a chance to reflect, heal
Stacey Greig at the Nassau County Courthouse on Testimony: Ex-gf of Oyster Bay commissioner wore wire
A Target store sign in Hialeah, Fla., as Former Target employee files discrimination suit
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search