This is our new look GIVE FEEDBACK
TODAY'S PAPER
Broken Clouds 54° Good Evening
Broken Clouds 54° Good Evening
Long IslandCrime

Wyandanch man charged with robbing Massapequa bank, cops say

By Joan Gralla  joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

A Wyandanch man has been arrested and charged with robbing a Massapequa bank in September, Nassau County police said on Wednesday.

Rashan Burris, 31, gave a Capital One Bank teller a note demanding money at midday on Saturday, Sept. 2, the police said.

After the teller complied, police said, the suspect fled with cash he was given; the sum was not disclosed.

No injuries were reported by the three employees and four customers who were present, police said.

The robber, who was last seen heading north on foot after the robbery, was described as 5 feet, 6 inches to 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighed about 150 pounds, police said.

He wore a dark-colored, hooded, long-sleeved, zippered sweatshirt; dark-colored pants; bright-colored sneakers; and a dark-colored baseball hat, police said.

Burris is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday, police said.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Sayfullo Saipov, left, is shown in an undated Officials cancel alert for 2nd person in attack
Jimmy Drake, 73, holds a photo of his Dad: Victim was ‘the gentlest soul you’d ever meet’
Attorney and activist Fred Brewington holds up a Activists decry Martins mailer
Michael Parrish, 26, of Aycock Place in Coram, Lesser prison terms for 3 charged with murder
Broken bicycles and other debris litter the scene What we know, don’t know about the attack
New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman AG: Bill aimed at protecting personal data
Sorry to interrupt...

Your first 5 are free

Access to Newsday is free for Optimum customers.

Please enjoy 5 complimentary views to articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.

LOGIN SUBSCRIBE