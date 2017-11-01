A Wyandanch man has been arrested and charged with robbing a Massapequa bank in September, Nassau County police said on Wednesday.

Rashan Burris, 31, gave a Capital One Bank teller a note demanding money at midday on Saturday, Sept. 2, the police said.

After the teller complied, police said, the suspect fled with cash he was given; the sum was not disclosed.

No injuries were reported by the three employees and four customers who were present, police said.

The robber, who was last seen heading north on foot after the robbery, was described as 5 feet, 6 inches to 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighed about 150 pounds, police said.

He wore a dark-colored, hooded, long-sleeved, zippered sweatshirt; dark-colored pants; bright-colored sneakers; and a dark-colored baseball hat, police said.

Burris is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday, police said.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.