Though robbing a taxi driver is much more common than deploying one as a getaway driver, that is what one Brentwood mother did on Saturday afternoon.

Diana Marini also mirrored another recent mother: both left their young children in cars outside while they robbed banks, Suffolk County police said.

Marini, 28, had her 6-year-old daughter wait in a taxi while she demanded cash from a teller at a Chase Bank branch in Islandia at about 1:05 p.m., police said in a news release.

Alerted about the robbery after the defendant fled, Officer James Tobin located the taxi, the suspect, and the suspect’s daughter, police said.

Marini was charged with robbery and endangering the welfare of a child. Her arraignment is scheduled at First District Court in Central Islip on Sunday.

Her daughter was released to relatives, and Suffolk County Child Protective Services was notified.

It was just about 10 days ago that a 20-year-old mother robbed a bank in her hometown of Shirley — while her 10-month-old son was in the car, Suffolk police said.

Madison Munoz also was charged with robbery and endangering the welfare of a child. Her son was released to relatives, police said.