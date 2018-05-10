Suffolk County police arrested a Rocky Point man Thursday afternoon after, they said he robbed one bank and attempted to rob another.

Steven Korth, 29, walked into Chase Bank on North Country Road in Port Jefferson around 1:40 p.m., giving a bank teller a note demanding cash, but then fled with nothing, police said.

But thirty minutes later, police said Korth went inside TD Bank on Route 25A in Rocky Point, where he again handed over a note demanding cash. This time he left with an undisclosed amount of stolen cash, police said.

After an investigation, officers found Korth in the woods on West Street in Middle Island at 2:54 p.m., officers said.

Police have charged Korth with third-degree robbery and third-degree attempted robbery.

He is scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Friday.