Long IslandCrime

Police: Man arrested in Christmas Day burglary in Riverhead

Jose Maysonet, 52, was arrested on Monday, Dec.

Jose Maysonet, 52, was arrested on Monday, Dec. 25, 2017, and charged with the burglary of a barbershop on Griffing Avenue in Riverhead, town police said. Photo Credit: Riverhead Town Police Department

By Lisa Irizarry lisa.irizarry@newsday.com @lisairiz
A man caught in the act of stealing from a barbershop in Riverhead on Christmas morning has been arrested, police said.

Jose Maysonet, 52, was charged with one count of third-degree burglary. Information about where Maysonet lives was not immediately available.

Police said a 911 call was received shortly before noon Monday reporting that a man was attempting to break into Eddy’s Hi Class Dominican Barber Shop on Griffing Avenue.

According to a news release, when police got to the scene they found Maysonet “exiting the Barber Shop with proceeds taken from within the business.” Police did not release information about what was allegedly taken.

Lisa Irizarry has been a reporter for Newsday for three years and writes breaking news stories for the web and the newspaper.

