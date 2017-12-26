A man caught in the act of stealing from a barbershop in Riverhead on Christmas morning has been arrested, police said.

Jose Maysonet, 52, was charged with one count of third-degree burglary. Information about where Maysonet lives was not immediately available.

Police said a 911 call was received shortly before noon Monday reporting that a man was attempting to break into Eddy’s Hi Class Dominican Barber Shop on Griffing Avenue.

According to a news release, when police got to the scene they found Maysonet “exiting the Barber Shop with proceeds taken from within the business.” Police did not release information about what was allegedly taken.