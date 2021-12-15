TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Cops seek help finding person who discarded barrels of toxic substances in Miller Place

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Anyone who can help detectives find out whoever dumped seven 55-gallon drums of hazardous materials in Miller Place one year ago will be paid a cash reward, Suffolk officials said Wednesday.

The barrels were discarded on land owned by the Town of Brookhaven, off Miller Place Yaphank Road, near Cypress Court, between Dec. 15 and Dec. 16, 2020, the police said in a statement.

The person or people who dumped the barrels could be charged with both criminal mischief and violating the environmental conservation law, the statement said.

To send an anonymous tip, call 1-800-220-TIPS, or use a mobile app downloaded through the App Store or Google Play by searching P3 Tips, or online at www.P3Tips.com.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

