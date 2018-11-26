TODAY'S PAPER
51° Good Afternoon
51° Good Afternoon
Long IslandCrime

Cops: Man stabs brother in neck, sets basement fire in Dix Hills home

On Monday, a man stabbed his brother in the neck inside their Dix Hills home and set a fire in the basement before responding Suffolk police officers wounded him with a Taser, officials said. The stabbing victim, 32, was taken by helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The suspect, 30, was taken to Huntington Hospital, a Suffolk police spokeswoman said. (Credit: Newsday / Craig Schneider; Howard Schnapp)

By Craig Schneider craig.schneider@newsday.com @Scraigo
Print

A Dix Hills man stabbed his brother in the neck inside their home late Monday morning and set a fire in the basement before responding Suffolk police officers wounded him with a Taser, officials said.

The stabbing victim, 32, was taken by helicopter to Stony Brook University Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening. The suspect, 30, was transported to Huntington Hospital, a Suffolk police spokeswoman said.

The identities of the brothers were not immediately available. The spokeswoman said it was unclear whether the fire was set before or after the stabbing. After officers arrived, she said, they entered the home on Northwood Court and encountered the suspect who was then hit with the Taser. 

Dix Hills Fire Department spokesman Steve Silverman said firefighters responded to the home at about 11:15 a.m. and extinguished the fire.

The brothers live with their parents in the home, police said. Their mother was transported to a hospital for treatment of a panic attack, the spokeswoman said.

Muthukrish Saba, 79, a neighbor, said the family has lived there for more than 30 years.

“Good people,” he said. “All good people.”

Mugshot,

Craig Schneider is a Long Island native and Stony Brook University alumnus. He joined Newsday as a general assignment reporter in January 2018 after 20 years at the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Latest Long Island News

Former Suffolk County police chief of department James Ex-police chief leaves prison, sent to halfway house
Cars and pedestrians navigate flooded roads and sidewalks Forecast: Heavy rain possible for p.m. commute
Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), seen Nov. 6, is 1600: Dems line up for 2020 like it's a Black Friday sale
Actor Alec Baldwin exits Manhattan criminal court after Baldwin released without bail in parking assault case
Hempstead Town Supervisor Laura Gillen and other board Town board votes on hiring its own financial consultant
Police at the scene of a fatal shooting Police: Man fatally shot in Central Islip