Basketball player in fatal crash pleads not guilty

The college basketball player who prosecutors said caused a deadly Hempstead wreck after chasing a car his ex-girlfriend was in told police later he was "a good kid" who "messed up," court records show.

Dana King Jr., 23, of Valley Stream, pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Nassau County Court to an indictment charging him with manslaughter and two felony assault counts.

Police arrested King following the March 19 death of driver Jim Hayes, 22, of Hempstead.

Authorities have said the two-car crash just after midnight that day on Baldwin Road also seriously injured King's ex-girlfriend, Isabel Rodriguez, 21, of Valley Stream. She was a passenger in Hayes' car.

Defense attorney Michael DerGarabedian said after King's arraignment Tuesday that his client was feeling “remorseful” after his involvement in a “tragic accident.”

The Rockville Centre-based lawyer also said King, a Nassau Community College basketball player who had been due to graduate this month, is “temporarily out of school right now.”

King allegedly changed his account of the crash and the events leading up to it when speaking to police following the wreck, court records showed Tuesday.

Law enforcement officials have said the “super reckless” high-speed chase of five miles started in Valley Stream and ended when King, driving a 2009 Audi, rear-ended Hayes’ 2007 BMW.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

The impact sent the BMW careening into a fire hydrant and then into a tree before Hayes died at the scene, according to police.

Records show King told police at first that Rodriguez was his girlfriend and he’d been waiting outside her Valley Stream home because the two of them and Hayes were going to go smoke marijuana.

King also said he followed the pair in his Audi after Hayes and Rodriguez came out of her home and got into a lime green BMW, records show.

King explained that the cars traveled onto the Southern State Parkway before getting off at Baldwin Road, saying they were going pretty fast when he looked down to lower his radio.

But the BMW had slowed down by the time he looked up, and he hit the brakes but couldn't avoid crashing into the car’s rear, King also told police at first.

At the scene of the crash he also said: "I'm not stupid. I'm supposed to graduate from Nassau in May. All I do is play ball."

But later at police headquarters, King also allegedly told police he’d parked down the block from Rodriguez’s home just waiting to see if she had plans that night, before chasing after Hayes’ BMW after Hayes picked up Rodriguez.

King also described multiple confrontations with the other vehicle, saying he yelled “that’s my girl” at the BMW and that Hayes hit the Audi with a big wrench.

King said he lightly hit the back of the BMW on the parkway, and also described a dispute on the roadway’s shoulder, according to the records.

Hayes threatened to kill King before King grabbed Rodriguez and told her “come with me,” King told police.

The Valley Stream man also said he went into his trunk to pretend he was getting a weapon, and the BMW got a head start leaving the area because he had to put items back in his trunk.

King said he caught up to the BMW and then told police again he was adjusting his radio and hit the rear of the BMW because its driver had braked while he looked away.

King said he loved Rodriguez and they were in a relationship, that he “did not kill that man" and that the crash wasn’t his fault, according to court records.

The records also say he admitted to having smoked marijuana at 10:30 p.m.

Court records state that later, at a local hospital, King also said: “I should have never went there. I messed up. I’m a good kid.”

Acting State Supreme Court Justice Robert Bogle kept King’s bond at $500,000 on Monday and he remains free while awaiting trial.

The judge also signed an order telling King to stay away from Rodriguez.

Relatives of the victim, including Hayes’ 2-year-old daughter and infant daughter, were among those in a Mineola courtroom for King’s arraignment. Court officers led one grieving woman outside after her profanity-laced outburst.

By the courthouse steps, the victim’s sister, Treasure Hayes, cried as she held her brother's infant daughter.

“It hurts,” the 21-year-old said, choked up from tears. “ … I don’t understand how somebody could do this to him.”

Beside her holding Hayes’ 2-year-old daughter was Jada Sherrill, the mother of both children.

Sherrill said the toddler didn’t understand why her father wasn’t coming home, and her infant daughter “doesn’t even know” Hayes and “never will.”