Nassau County police are looking for five men who attacked an 18-year-old with bats and hammers in Westbury on Saturday.

Police said the group of men approached the victim just after midnight on Post Avenue, near the LIRR station, and beat him before speeding away in two different cars — a Nissan Murano that drove north up Post Avenue and a white Acura that drove east on Union Avenue.

The man attacked suffered head and leg injuries and was taken to a nearby hospital, police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911.