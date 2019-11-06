Nassau police have arrested a Roosevelt man and charged him with criminal trespass after, they said, he was found peeking under the partitions between stalls in a women’s bathroom at a Verizon store in Garden City last month.

Jamali Johnson, 32, was arraigned in First District Court in Hempstead on Wednesday before Nassau County District Court Judge Paul Meli on charges of third-degree criminal trespass, second-degree unlawful possession of marijuana and public lewdness, court records show.

He was being held on $10,000 cash or $10,000 bond and is due back in court on Friday. He was represented at arraignment by the Legal Aid Society of Nassau County and his attorney could not be reached for comment.

But police said in a news release that they responded to a report of a man who was looking under the stalls of a women’s bathroom at the Verizon store at 741 Zeckendorf Blvd. on Oct. 25. A woman gave a description to officers, who conducted an investigation resulting in Johnson’s arrest on Tuesday at his Park Avenue residence.

Police urge anyone who may have been the victim to call Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS, or to dial 911.