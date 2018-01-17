TODAY'S PAPER
Overcast 34° Good Evening
Overcast 34° Good Evening
Long IslandCrime

Lawsuit claims sexual harassment at Bay Shore ambulance service

Two volunteers with Bay Shore-Brightwaters Rescue Ambulance filed the suit in federal court on Tuesday.

By Craig Schneider craig.schneider@newsday.com
Print See Comments
Share Tweet Share Email

Two members of a Bay Shore ambulance service say they suffered sexual harassment and discrimination that only worsened when they complained to superiors there, according to a federal lawsuit.

The two volunteers, a man and a woman, said crew as well as supervisors at Bay Shore-Brightwaters Rescue Ambulance tried to suppress the woman’s sexual harassment complaints, and that when the man defended...

To Continue...

Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?

Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks

$0.99/Week Thereafter
By Craig Schneider craig.schneider@newsday.com
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter

Latest Long Island News

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, flanked by Sen. House GOP leaders push short-term funding plan
Kacey O'Brien of Northport goes for a walk Weather: Only trace to dusting of snow on LI
Nassau County Executive Laura Curran's request to borrow Curran wants to borrow $45M already set aside for settlement
Young students at Maurice Downing Primary School in LI schools get 2.3% rise in aid under governor’s budget
Triston Campbell had $820 in counterfeit bills when Police: Man who punched cops had fake cash
Former Nassau County Executive Edward Mangano, left, and Feds turn over materials in Mangano-Venditto case