The owner of a Bay Shore day care center has been arrested after a police raid found loaded handguns, cocaine, fentanyl, packing materials consistent with drug sales and more than $173,000 in the home where she operates the day care, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

Magodeiry Landron, 50, of Delaware Avenue, owns Channel Day Care, which according to childcarecenter.us can serve a maximum of 12 children, ages 6 weeks to 12 years and four additional school-aged children. She is facing several felony charges relating to possession of firearms and drugs, as well as child endangerment.

Her son, Rafael Landron, 34, who lives there, too, is facing similar charges. A child relative home at the time of the raid — Saturday at 5:30 a.m. — was released to a different family member.

A second raid a short time later of a home on Arbell Drive in Brentwood, where another son, Anthony Dominguez, 29, lives, also uncovered a gun and other contraband, police said. He and his girlfriend, Crystal Rivera, 30, who lives there, were charged with similar crimes to the Landrons, except for the drug charges. Two children at that home were also released to other family.

The case began after police got "information received from the community," prompting an investigation concluding that "narcotics were being dealt out of the residence." The charges include intent to sell.

No lawyers for the four arrestees, who are to be arraigned Sunday, could be immediately identified.

The police did not respond to questions, including why the second home was searched and what specific conduct each arrestee is accused of.

It’s unclear who actually possessed what. But under the legal principle of "constructive possession," people at a premise can be convicted of possessing contraband found there under certain circumstances, even if it's not in their pockets or otherwise on their person.