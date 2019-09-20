TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Couple had drugs, guns in house across from high school, police say

Suffolk County police seized more than 1,000 grams

Suffolk County police seized more than 1,000 grams of crack/cocaine, several ounces of powder cocaine, a Mossberg 500 12 gauge shotgun, and a Taurus .38-caliber revolver after executing a search warrant at a Bay Shore home on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019.  Photo Credit: SCPD

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
A Bay Shore couple was arrested after officers seized drugs, guns and more than $16,000 in cash from their home — which is across the street from a high school, Suffolk County police said.

Police executed a search warrant shortly before 7 a.m. Friday at the Grace Street home of Remon Gibson and Maudene Bean, police said. There, they seized more than 1,000 grams of crack cocaine, several ounces of powder cocaine, more than $16,000 in cash and a Mossberg 500 12-gauge shotgun and a Taurus .38-caliber revolver, police said.

Officials also said they found ammunition for the weapons and hydraulic presses and other equipment used in the drug trade.

Officers from multiple units took part in executing the warrant including the Third Squad Operations Team and Narcotics Section detectives along with the 3rd Precinct Gang Unit, police said.

The couple’s home is about 100 feet from Bay Shore High School, police said.

Two of the couple’s young children were home while officers were executing the warrant. They were turned over to a family member, police said.

Gibson, 38, is charged with, first-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance; three counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance; criminal use of drug paraphernalia; criminal possession of a gun and endangering the welfare of a child.

Bean, 40, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

She was released on statiohouse bail, police said. Gibson would be held overnight and was scheduled to be arraigned Saturday at First District Court in Central Islip.

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

