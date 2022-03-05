TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: Two men arrested, drugs, weapons seized at Bay Shore house

By Brinley Hineman brinley.hineman@newsday.com
Suffolk County police arrested two men early Saturday morning and seized drugs and weapons from their Bay Shore residence.

Police executed a search warrant around 5:40 a.m. Saturday at a house in the 1600 block of Manatuck Boulevard where they seized crack cocaine, oxycodone painkillers, six high-capacity magazines, two assault weapons and a handgun, a news release said.

Officers charged Henry Mulligan, 30, with offenses related to drugs and drug paraphernalia. Sayvon Douglas, 20, faces charges related to the seized guns.

Both were in custody Saturday night and were scheduled to be arraigned Monday at the First District Court in Central Islip.

Brinley Hineman covers the Town of Islip for Newsday. She previously was a reporter in Nashville, Tennessee, and is a native of West Virginia.

