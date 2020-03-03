TODAY'S PAPER
Bay Shore man charged in fatal hit-and-run, Suffolk prosecutors say

By Robert Brodsky robert.brodsky@newsday.com @BrodskyRobert
A Bay Shore man was arraigned Tuesday and charged with leaving the scene of a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a female pedestrian in the hamlet, Suffolk County prosecutors said.

A red 2013 Toyota Venza, driven by Edward Kadir, 78, struck Mary Barbato, 74, on the morning of Feb. 10 as she walked along Moffitt Boulevard, authorities said.

Kadir left the scene of the crash but surrendered to police on Feb. 12. authorities said.

Barbato, also of Bay Shore, died from her injuries on Feb. 23, officials said.

Kadir was arraigned in Suffolk County District Court in Central Islip on Tuesday and charged with leaving the scene of an accident that caused serious injury. Prosecutors indicated they would likely file an upgraded charge of leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in death.

Suffolk County District Court Judge James Saladino released Kadir on his own recognizance. He is due back in court April 6.

David Besso, Kadir's Bay Shore-based defense attorney, said his client is "devastated" by Barbato's death.

"It was dark and rainy outside and he did not realize that he had hit someone," Besso said. "When he came to the realization he immediately turned himself in. He knows it was the right thing to do."

Kadir was driving at 6:13 a.m. on Moffit Boulevard, west of Brentwood Road, when he struck Barbato, according to charging documents. Barbato succumbed to her injuries after undergoing multiple surgeries at Southside Hospital in Bay Shore, authorities said. 

Kadir turned himself into police only hours after authorities released a surveillance photo of a red 2013 Toyota Venza with front-end damage leaving the scene of the crash.

The Toyota was impounded as evidence.

