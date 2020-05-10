TODAY'S PAPER
Fatal hit-and-run on Sunrise Highway in Bay Shore

Suffolk County police investigate the Sunrise Highway scene

Suffolk County police investigate the Sunrise Highway scene in Bay Shore on Saturday night.  Credit: Paul Mazza

By David M. Schwartz david.schwartz@newsday.com @schwartznewsNY
Suffolk police were searching for a driver who struck and killed a man in Bay Shore on Saturday night and then fled the scene on foot, officials said.

The pedestrian, who was not identified by police, was crossing Sunrise Highway about 9:05 p.m. when he was hit by a westbound 2020 Nissan Altima. The driver of the car, which was rented, then fled. The incident occurred 300 feet east of 5th Avenue

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the major case unit at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.

Headshot of Newsday employee David Schwartz on June

David Schwartz covers environmental issues. A native Long Islander, he's worked at Newsday since 2013.

