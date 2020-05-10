Suffolk police were searching for a driver who struck and killed a man in Bay Shore on Saturday night and then fled the scene on foot, officials said.

The pedestrian, who was not identified by police, was crossing Sunrise Highway about 9:05 p.m. when he was hit by a westbound 2020 Nissan Altima. The driver of the car, which was rented, then fled. The incident occurred 300 feet east of 5th Avenue

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the major case unit at 631-852-6555 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS. All calls will remain confidential.