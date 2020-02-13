A 78-year-old Bay Shore man has been arrested and charged with leaving the scene of a hit-and-run crash that critically injured a 74-year-old woman Monday, Suffolk police said.

Just hours after Suffolk County police released a surveillance photo Wednesday of a red 2013 Toyota Venza leaving the scene of the crash, police said Edward Kadir surrendered himself at the Third Precinct and was charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident with serious physical injury.

Kadir is scheduled for arraignment on March 3 in First District Court in Central Islip, police said. It was not immediately clear if he was represented by an attorney.

Police said Kadir struck the victim, identified as Mary Barbato of Bay Shore, as she walked along Moffitt Boulevard near Brentwood Road in Bay Shore at about 6:15 a.m. Monday. Barbato was taken to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore in critical condition, police said. Her condition was undisclosed Thursday.

Earlier this week police had put out a statement saying that detectives believed a red SUV with possible front-end damage had been involved in the crash, but that information failed to generate an immediate response. Police said the vehicle was impounded as evidence after Kadir surrendered.