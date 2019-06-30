TODAY'S PAPER
Six people shot, injured at Bay Shore house party, Suffolk police say

Officials respond to the scene of a shooting

Officials respond to the scene of a shooting at a house party on Farragut Avenue in Bay Shore early Sunday morning. Photo Credit: Paul Mazza

By Rachel O'Brien rachel.obrien@newsday.com
Six people were shot and injured during a party at a Bay Shore home early Sunday morning, Suffolk police said.

Four men, a woman and a 15-year-old girl were shot while attending the party on Farragut Avenue around 1:30 a.m., police said.

Five of the victims were in the front yard and one was inside the house, police said. The female victims are 15 and 33 years old, two of the male victims are 18 years old, one is 19 years old and one is 21 years old.

Four of the victims were taken to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore and two were taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip, where they were treated for their injuries.

Detectives are asking anyone with information to call 631-854-8352 or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

