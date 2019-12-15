A Bay Shore man faces a charge of driving while intoxicated with a child in the vehicle after Suffolk County police said he drove drunk Saturday night with a nine-year-old boy.

Wesley Charles, 40, was driving a 1998 Dodge pickup shortly before 9:30 p.m. Saturday eastbound on Sunrise Highway near Exit 55 when a Suffolk highway patrol officer stopped him after he failed to maintain his lane, officials said.

There were three passengers in the pickup including the boy, police said.

Charles was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child passenger 15-years-old or younger — Leandra’s Law — and endangering the welfare of a child.

Leandra's Law, which took effect in November 2009, makes it a felony to drive drunk with a passenger under age 16 in the vehicle.

Charles was held overnight at the Fifth Precinct and was expected to be arraigned Sunday.

The nine-year-old was released to his mother at the precinct.