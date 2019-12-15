TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island Crime

Cops: Bay Shore man drove drunk with child in vehicle

By Vera Chinese
A Bay Shore man faces a charge of driving while intoxicated with a child in the vehicle after Suffolk County police said he drove drunk Saturday night with a nine-year-old boy.

Wesley Charles, 40, was driving a 1998 Dodge pickup shortly before 9:30 p.m. Saturday eastbound on Sunrise Highway near Exit 55 when a Suffolk highway patrol officer stopped him after he failed to maintain his lane, officials said. 

There were three passengers in the pickup including the boy, police said.

Charles was charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child passenger 15-years-old or younger — Leandra’s Law — and endangering the welfare of a child.

Leandra's Law, which took effect in November 2009, makes it a felony to drive drunk with a passenger under age 16 in the vehicle.

Charles was held overnight at the Fifth Precinct and was expected to be arraigned Sunday.

The nine-year-old was released to his mother at the precinct.

Vera Chinese, Newsday reporter based out of the

Vera Chinese joined Newsday in 2017 and covers the towns of Southampton, East Hampton and Shelter Island. A Long Island native, she has reported on East End issues for 10 years.

