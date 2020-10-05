TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Cops: Woman drove drunk with 3 daughters in car before crashing through Brentwood house

Police at the scene in Brentwood after a

Police at the scene in Brentwood after a car crashed "through a house," officials said, on Blue Jay Drive Sunday evening. Credit: Bryan Lopez

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A 34-year-old Bay Shore woman was arrested and charged with DWI under Leandra's Law after police said she crashed "through a house" in Brentwood Sunday evening with her three daughters in the SUV.

Ashley Thomas-Smith was charged with driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated under Leandra's Law and three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, Suffolk County Police said. She faces arraignment Monday in First District Court in Central Islip.

Thomas-Smith was treated for what police described as "non-life-threatening injuries" following the crash on Blue Jay Drive at 6:40 p.m. Police said the three girls, aged 4, 5 and 8, were taken with their mother to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore, but were not injured – and were later released to the custody of their father at the hospital.

Police said Thomas-Smith was driving her 2004 Lincoln Navigator westbound on Blue Jay Drive when she lost control of the SUV, crashing through a residence before coming to a stop "on the lawn of a neighboring house."

Third Precinct officers responded to the scene and made the arrest, police said.

Police said the SUV was impounded and Town of Islip building inspectors were called to the scene to assess any structural damage to the home.

Leandra's Law is named for 11-year-old Leandra Rosado, who was killed in October 2009 when the car she was riding in with six other girls attending a sleepover party overturned on the Henry Hudson Parkway. The driver, Carmen Huertas, pleaded guilty to all charges and was sentenced to 12 years in prison. Signed into law by Gov. David Paterson in November 2009, Leandra's Law makes it a felony, even on first offense, to drive drunk with anyone under age 16 in the vehicle.

