Investigation continues after physician assistant accused of sexually abusing girl

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com
Detectives seek the public’s help identifying if a Corman man, who was arrested and charged with sexually abusing a teen girl in May at a Bay Shore medical office, has additional victims.

Richard Bennett, 48, worked as a physician assistant when he was arrested May 21 and charged with third-degree sexual abuse, endangering the welfare of a child and compounding a crime, police said Friday. A department spokesman said Bennett’s arrest was not made public until Friday because the investigation was ongoing.

Bennett in May had “inappropriate sexual contact with a 14-year-old female patient … while he was employed at Family Medical Care at 1745 Union Blvd., Bay Shore. He then gave the teen cash to prevent her from reporting the crime,” police said.

It was unclear Friday night if Bennett had secured an attorney.

Detectives urge anyone who may have been victimized by Bennett to contact the Special Victims Section at 631-852-8791.

By Antonio Planas antonio.planas@newsday.com

Antonio Planas joined Newsday in 2018 and covers the Town of Islip. An award-winning reporter and Michigan State University alumnus, he has worked at the Boston Herald and Las Vegas Review-Journal.

