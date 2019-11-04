A Bay Shore man led a Suffolk police officer on a vehicle pursuit Monday afternoon before going in reverse and striking the patrol cruiser, prompting the cop to jump out of the way to avoid being hit, authorities said.

Daevon Cannon, 21, was driving a blue Ford in Wyandanch when a First Precinct patrol officer spotted the vehicle make a turn without signaling, police said.

Seeing the officer prompted Cannon to drive off at a high rate of speed, police said.

Over the next several minutes, Cannon first struck a mailbox without stopping, police said. The pursuing officer determined Cannon was driving recklessly and activated the cruiser's lights and sirens, police said. The Ford then struck a telephone pole about 2 p.m. near Washington Avenue and N. 27th Street in Wheatley Heights, police said.

The pursuing officer then ordered the driver and a passenger to get out of the Ford.

But the driver put the Ford in reverse and drove at the officer, who had exited his vehicle, forcing him to jump out of the Ford's path before it hit the cruiser, police said.

The officer continued to pursue the fleeing vehicle, police said, before both occupants abandoned the Ford and fled on foot, police said.

Cannon attempted to jump a fence, police said. He reached toward his waistband and the officer deployed a Taser, striking Cannon.

Cannon was arrested and charged with unlawful fleeing and reckless driving, fourth-degree criminal mischief, second-degree reckless endangerment and leaving the scene of an incident, officials said.

Police said he was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center in West Islip for an evaluation.

The passenger in Cannon’s vehicle eluded the officer, police said.

Cannon will be held overnight in the First Precinct. He is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday in First District Court in Central Islip.

Anyone with information on this incident is urged to call the First Precinct Crime Section at 631-854-8126 or can call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-220-TIPS.