Long IslandCrime

Lindenhurst man charged in Bay Shore weekend shooting, police say

The scene of the shooting in Bay Shore

The scene of the shooting in Bay Shore on Saturday afternoon Credit: Stringer News Service

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A Lindenhurst man has been arrested and charged with shooting a man in front of a Bay Shore home Saturday afternoon, Suffolk County police said.

Police said Third Squad detectives arrested Kenny Walker, 20, on Monday, charging him with second-degree assault and first-degree reckless endangerment in connection with the 3:40 p.m. shooting.

Walker also was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, with detectives stating a child was "in the vicinity" at the time the shooting occurred. Police did not provide additional details.

Police said the shooting was reported in a 911 call and said responding officers found a man shot in front of the Second Avenue home. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said the victim was standing in front of the house when "a car pulled up and an occupant fired multiple shots, striking the man."

Police did not immediately disclose what evidence led detectives to Walker.

Walker is scheduled for arraignment Monday in First District Court in Central Islip.

Headshot of Newsday employee John Valenti on June
