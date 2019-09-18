A 17-year old girl was shot in Bay Shore Tuesday night while she was outside a Second Avenue home, police said.

The shooting occurred around 9 p.m. The girl was then driven in a private vehicle to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore to be treated for nonlife-threatening injuries, police said.

The shots apparently were fired from a vehicle, police said.

Anyone who might help detectives solve the crime should call 800-220-TIPS.