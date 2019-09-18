TODAY'S PAPER
65° Good Afternoon
SEARCH
65° Good Afternoon
Long IslandCrime

Teenager shot outside Bay Shore home, police say

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
Print

A 17-year old girl was shot in Bay Shore Tuesday night while she was outside a Second Avenue home, police said.

The shooting occurred around 9 p.m. The girl was then driven in a private vehicle to Southside Hospital in Bay Shore to be treated for nonlife-threatening injuries, police said.

The shots apparently were fired from a vehicle, police said.

Anyone who might help detectives solve the crime should call 800-220-TIPS.

Joan Gralla is a general assignment reporter who also covers parks, flood control and Holocaust restitution. She's a former Reuters correspondent who covered politics, economics and markets.

Comments

We're revamping our Comments section. Learn more and share your input.

Latest Long Island News

Topgolf is planning to open a driving range Topgolf gets key approval to open first LI venue
Samuel Ponce, charged with second-degree murder, leaves Nassau Cops: Man charged in Massapequa Preserve slaying
Members of the Dutches of Ropes double dutch Double Dutch is back: Leagues, classes form on LI
Actor Hugh Jackman, left, plays disgraced Roslyn schools Report: HBO buys Roslyn school-scandal drama
Children can ride a hovercraft at a traveling Ride a hovercraft, more at new LI museum exhibit
A view of an invasive bamboo shoot in Planting bamboo would be banned under proposed law
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search