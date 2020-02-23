Cops: Man injured in Bay Shore shooting

A man was injured in a shooting outside a house in Bay Shore about 3:40 p.m. Saturday, Suffolk County police said.

The victim was standing in front of the home on Second Avenue when a car pulled up and someone fired multiple shots, hitting him, according to police.

He was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

No arrests were made as of Saturday night.

Anyone who can help investigators should call 631-854-8352 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.

The shooting on Second Avenue was less than two miles away from Princeton Street, where earlier in the week, shots were fired two nights in a row. No injuries were reported before midnight on Princeton Street on Monday and again on the same street on Tuesday.

The two shootings on Princeton Street probably came from a clash between two local groups that included members of the Bloods and Crips street gangs, police said.