TODAY'S PAPER
28° Good Morning
SEARCH
28° Good Morning
Long IslandCrime

Cops: Man injured in Bay Shore shooting

A man was shot and injured in front

A man was shot and injured in front of a house on Second Avenue in Bay Shore on Saturday afternoon, Suffolk County police said. Credit: Stringer News Service

By Keldy Ortiz keldy.ortiz@newsday.com
Print

A man was injured in a shooting outside a house in Bay Shore about 3:40 p.m. Saturday, Suffolk County police said.

The victim was standing in front of the home on Second Avenue when a car pulled up and someone fired multiple shots, hitting him, according to police.

He was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.

No arrests were made as of Saturday night.

Anyone who can help investigators should call 631-854-8352 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS.

The shooting on Second Avenue was less than two miles away from Princeton Street, where earlier in the week, shots were fired two nights in a row. No injuries were reported before midnight on Princeton Street on Monday and again on the same street on Tuesday.

The two shootings on Princeton Street probably came from a clash between two local groups that included members of the Bloods and Crips street gangs, police said.

By Keldy Ortiz keldy.ortiz@newsday.com

Latest Long Island News

Yvette Aguiar, Riverhead Town Supervisor works in her New town supervisor brings lessons learned from 9/11 into job
Kaeli Natter, 5, of Manorhaven, plays at Manorhaven LI weather forecast: Sunny, high near 50 on Sunday
Rep. Kathleen Rice (D-Garden City) addresses audience at Bail reforms, TPS among topics at Rice town hall
AnnMarie Drago appears in Suffolk County District Court Driver's 911 call, crash video key to trial in anti-gang activist's death
Suffolk police and Farmingville first responders were called Police arrest man in hit-and-run in Farmingville
A U.S. Coast Guard helicopter at the scene Rescue at sea: How Coast Guard saved a Montauk fishing crew
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search