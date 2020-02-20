TODAY'S PAPER
Suffolk police step up patrols after shots fired in Bay Shore

Suffolk County police investigate an area where shots

Suffolk County police investigate an area where shots were fired in the area of Princeton Street in Bay Shore Tuesday night, Feb. 18, 2020. Credit: Stringer News Service

By Joan Gralla joan.gralla@newsday.com @JoanGralla
The gunshots fired two nights in a row in Bay Shore likely arose from a clash between two local groups, which might count individuals tied to the Blood and Crips street gangs, Suffolk police said in a statement on Thursday.

No injuries were reported after the shots were fired shortly before midnight on Princeton Street on Monday, and again on the same street on Tuesday, police said.

“We are exploring a possible connection between these shootings but are not discussing it at this time as it may compromise the investigations,” the statement said. 

“There is no known MS-13 connection,” police added.

Extra patrols and plainclothes officers have been assigned, police said.

No additional details were provided.

Anyone who can help investigators should call 631-854-8352 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

