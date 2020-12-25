A 33-year-old man crashed a stolen snow removal vehicle through a Bay Shore Target’s front doors early Christmas Day morning, Suffolk police said.

Justin Shuffle of Deer Park stole a 2010 Bobcat, which was used for snow removal, from a shopping center at 838 Sunrise Highway in Bay Shore around 1:50 a.m., police said. He then allegedly crashed the vehicle through the front doors of Target, causing extensive damage.

Once inside the store, police said Shuffle also stole a coat and Target gift cards. Third Precinct officers responding to the crash found Shuffle in the electronics section of the store, police said. He was arrested there on charges of third-degree burglary and fourth-degree grand larceny.

Shuffle was arraigned Friday morning at First District Court in Central Islip. Online court records showed that Shuffle is represented by the Legal Aid Society of Suffolk County, which could not be reached for comment Friday.

Shuffle is due back in court on Dec. 30 at the First District Court.