TODAY'S PAPER
42° Good Evening
SEARCH
42° Good Evening
Long IslandCrime

Man steals snow removal vehicle, crashes through Bay Shore Target, police say

A man crashed through the Bay Shore Target

A man crashed through the Bay Shore Target early Christmas morning with this stolen Bobcat, police said, before allegedly stealing gift cards and a coat. Credit: Jeff Bachner

By Dandan Zou dandan.zou@newsday.com
Print

A 33-year-old man crashed a stolen snow removal vehicle through a Bay Shore Target’s front doors early Christmas Day morning, Suffolk police said.

Justin Shuffle of Deer Park stole a 2010 Bobcat, which was used for snow removal, from a shopping center at 838 Sunrise Highway in Bay Shore around 1:50 a.m., police said. He then allegedly crashed the vehicle through the front doors of Target, causing extensive damage.

Once inside the store, police said Shuffle also stole a coat and Target gift cards. Third Precinct officers responding to the crash found Shuffle in the electronics section of the store, police said. He was arrested there on charges of third-degree burglary and fourth-degree grand larceny.

Shuffle was arraigned Friday morning at First District Court in Central Islip. Online court records showed that Shuffle is represented by the Legal Aid Society of Suffolk County, which could not be reached for comment Friday.

Shuffle is due back in court on Dec. 30 at the First District Court.

By Dandan Zou dandan.zou@newsday.com

Latest Long Island News

Nassau PBA President James McDermott in April. Nassau PBA head says tentative contract was defeated by 143 votes
The owner of Phoenix Gymnastics in Old Bethpage Police: Gymnastics facility owner charged with forcible touching
Firefighters work at the scene of a fire After Christmas Day church fire, Levittown Lutheran community vows to rebuild
Parishioners arrive for Christmas Mass at St. Agnes Church Christmas celebrations go on despite pandemic
Dr. Wafaa El-Sadr, a professor of epidemiology and Doctors say side effects from vaccines not uncommon
More people plan to get a coronavirus shot, Poll: Seven out of 10 Americans plan to get COVID-19 shots
Didn’t find what you were looking for?

Try our new Search