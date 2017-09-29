A teacher’s assistant at Bay Shore High School has been charged with raping a student from the school, Suffolk County police said Friday.
Marcus Johnson, 27, of Bay Shore had an “inappropriate relationship” for several months with a 15-year-old girl, starting when she was 14, police said.
He works with autistic children, but the victim is not one of them, police said.
Johnson used...
Continue Reading
Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?Log in
Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks$0.99/Week Thereafter Subscribe
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.