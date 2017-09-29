Subscribe
    CrimeLong Island

    Bay Shore teacher’s assistant charged in rape, cops say

    By  ellen.yan@newsday.com

    A teacher’s assistant at Bay Shore High School has been charged with raping a student from the school, Suffolk County police said Friday.

    Marcus Johnson, 27, of Bay Shore had an “inappropriate relationship” for several months with a 15-year-old girl, starting when she was 14, police said.

    He works with autistic children, but the victim is not one of them, police said.

    Johnson used...

