Bayville man, woman face charges in landlord's assault, cops say

Johnathan Sunderland, 31, and Jennifer Garcia, 25, both

Johnathan Sunderland, 31, and Jennifer Garcia, 25, both of Bayville, face multiple charges after, police said, they pushed their way into their landlord's home, knocking down a woman and the infant she was holding, before attacking the landlord. Photo Credit: NCPD

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
Police said a man and woman from Bayville are facing burglary and assault charges Monday after they pushed their way into their landlord's home, knocking down a woman and the infant she was holding, before attacking the landlord. The man later fired four shots from a pellet gun at the female victim, police said.

The incident occurred at a home in Bayville at about 10 p.m. Sunday. Nassau County police have not released the street location of the home in order to protect the identities of the landlord, the female victim and the child, who was described as a 1-year-old.

Police said Johnathan Sunderland, 31, and Jennifer Garcia, 25, first knocked on the landlord's door, then, as the female victim answered, carrying her child, police said the duo "pushed open the door, knocking the female and the one-year-old child to the ground."

Once inside, police said Sunderland charged the landlord, throwing him to the floor, then began choking him — as Garcia kicked him in the face.

Police said that when female victim followed Sunderland and Garcia out of the house as the pair attempted to flee Sunderland "removed a pellet handgun from his waistband and fired four shots at the female victim." The woman was not struck by the pellets, police said.

The landlord was transported to a hospital for treatment. Neither the female victim nor the child required medical treatment, police said.

Sunderland was charged with second-degree burglary, third-degree assault, second-degree menacing, criminal obstruction of breathing and endangering the welfare of a child. Garcia was charged with second-degree burglary, third-degree assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

Both Sunderland and Garcia are scheduled for arraignment Monday in First District Court, Hempstead.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

