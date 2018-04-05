A Bayville man has been arrested after knocking on doors in a Nassau County neighborhood Tuesday claiming to be an NYPD officer, police said.

Nassau County police said Third Precinct officers responding to a 911 call of a “disturbance” on Cornwall Lane in Carle Place arrested Brett Zebrowski, 29, of Tradewinds Drive, charging him with three counts of second-degree criminal impersonation.

Court records show Zebrowski was released to probation at his arraignment Wednesday in First District Court in Hempstead. According to records, Zebrowski, who is due back in court on April 26, was out on $25,000 bond — after pleading guilty in February to an assault that took place Nov. 19.

Details of that case were not immediately available. Records show Zebrowski is due in court for sentencing on May 2.

A call to the attorney listed for Zebrowski in both cases was not immediately returned on Thursday.

In the Tuesday incident, which took place at about 4:50 p.m., police said that Zebrowski was involved in an ongoing dispute with an unidentified man and used the internet to “track down an address he believed” belonged to that person.

In an effort to find the person, police said, Zebrowski began knocking on doors on Cornwall Lane, identifying himself as an NYPD officer. The Third Precinct officers who responded to the call found Zebrowski in the area, where additional residents came forward to say Zebrowski had also knocked on their doors and claimed to be a police officer.

Police did not provide details of the dispute between Zebrowski and the unidentified man.