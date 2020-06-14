Suffolk County police are investigating the suspected criminal death of a man in the backyard of an unoccupied home in Baywood on Sunday morning.

An individual went to check on the house on Udall Road and discovered the adult male dead in the backyard at 10:23 a.m., police said.

The man, whose identity is being withheld pending notification of his next of kin, had suffered a wound to his head, authorities said.

The cause of death, which appears to be criminal, will be determined by the Suffolk County Medical Examiner's Office.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the incident to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.