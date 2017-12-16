TODAY'S PAPER
Cops: Man fired BB gun at motorists on Northern State Parkway

Hakiem Francis, 20, of New Cassel, was arrested Friday, Dec. 14, 2017, after firing shots from a BB gun at other motorists on the Northern State Parkway, Nassau County police said. Photo Credit: NCPD

A New Cassel man faces weapons charges after police said he fired a BB gun at other motorists from inside his car on Friday.

Authorities said Francis was driving a 2008 Nissan Altima east on the Northern State Parkway when he began firing shots at other drivers.

Nassau County police said Hakiem Francis, 20, was arrested Friday afternoon in the driveway of his home on Urban Avenue.

Officers recovered the BB gun as well as a loaded handgun from the car, police said.

Francis has been charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm. He was scheduled to be arraigned Saturday at First District Court in Hempstead.

Khristopher J. Brooks is a Detroit native turned New Yorker who has covered the Town of North Hempstead since January 2017.

