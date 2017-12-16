A New Cassel man faces weapons charges after police said he fired a BB gun at other motorists from inside his car on Friday.

Authorities said Francis was driving a 2008 Nissan Altima east on the Northern State Parkway when he began firing shots at other drivers.

Nassau County police said Hakiem Francis, 20, was arrested Friday afternoon in the driveway of his home on Urban Avenue.

Officers recovered the BB gun as well as a loaded handgun from the car, police said.

Francis has been charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and criminal possession of a firearm. He was scheduled to be arraigned Saturday at First District Court in Hempstead.