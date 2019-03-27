A Wantagh man employed by a tanning salon has been charged with using a video camera to secretly record two women in private tanning booths, police said.

Jake Gabler-Colotti, 22, was employed by Beach Bum Tanning on Hempstead Turnpike in Levittown when a female patron saw him using a camera to videotape her at about 4:30 p.m. on March 12, Nassau County police said in a news release.

The woman contacted police and Gabler-Colotti was arrested, police said.

Detectives investigated and found that he had videotaped other female customers at the Levittown location and the company's salons in Seaford and Plainview, police said.

A second victim came forward at the Levittown location, police said.

Gabler-Colotti was charged with two counts of second-degree unlawful surveillance, a felony. He was arraigned on March 13 and did not post a $10,000 bond or cash bail, court records show. He is due back in court on May 2.

His attorney, Jericho-based Cornell Van Nostrand Bouse, could not be reached for comment Wednesday morning.

Beach Bum Tanning also could not be reached for comment.

Detectives are asking that anyone who believes they may have been videotaped at these salons to contact the Second Squad at 516-573-6253 or Crime Stoppers at 800-244-8477.