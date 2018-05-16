A $21 million investment plan for a new airport in Belize was fraudulent and its author, a Sag Harbor man, was arrested in the scheme Wednesday, federal prosecutors said.

Brent Borland, 48, lived “a life of luxury,” financed by investors who were promised high rates of return, the U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York said in a joint statement with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

He “diverted at least approximately thirty percent of the investments to pay for a variety of personal expenses, including his mortgage payments, credit card bills, luxury automobiles, a beach club membership, and private school tuition for his children,” they said.

Borland, the owner and principal of the New York-based Belize Infrastructure Fund, was charged with conspiring to commit, and the commission of, securities and wire fraud, officials said.

The defendant assured approximately 40 investors the money they entrusted with him from 2014 through March 2018 was just temporary or “bridge” financing, the statement said.

And, the prosecutors said, the investors were told their funds “would be fully secured by real property in Belize” that had no other claims.

Last year, a few investors in the Belize Investment Fund I LLC, set up to construct the airport, obtained default judgments against Borland after suing him for fraud and other charges, court documents show.

A spokesman for U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman was not immediately available to say whether the criminal case sprang from that lawsuit.

Postal Inspection Service Inspector-in-Charge Philip R. Bartlett said: “Brent Borland allegedly lied to investors and inappropriately used their investment funds to finance a life of luxury.”

Both he and Berman warned against investments that sound “too good to be true.”

Borland faces a maximum sentence of 5 years on the one count of conspiracy to commit securities and wire fraud. Both of the other two counts — securities fraud and wire fraud — could result in 20 year sentences, the prosecutors said.

The suspect is scheduled to appear in Manhattan federal court before U.S. Magistrate Judge Barbara Moses.

Borland’s Manhattan attorney David Gehn could not immediately be reached for comment.