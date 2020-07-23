TODAY'S PAPER
Suffolk police arrest man who stole Access-A-Ride vehicle outside Bellevue Hospital, NYPD says

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A man who stole a New York City Access-A-Ride paratransit vehicle from outside Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan Wednesday evening was arrested hours later in Suffolk County and now faces charges in the carjacking case, the NYPD said Thursday.

Police said details are still emerging and that the case remains under investigation.

But according to preliminary information from the NYPD, the 27-year-old man stole the bus from outside the hospital on First Avenue, drove through the Queens-Midtown Tunnel, then through Nassau County before being stopped and arrested by Suffolk County police in Dix Hills.

Suffolk police confirmed the arrest, but referred all questions to the NYPD, citing them as the lead agency in the case. The NYPD said additional details would be available later Thursday.

Police said no one was injured in the incident.

It was unclear if the driver was in the bus when the vehicle theft occured or had stepped outside the vehicle before the bus was commandeered.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

