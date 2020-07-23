A man who stole a New York City Access-A-Ride paratransit vehicle from outside Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan Wednesday evening was arrested hours later in Suffolk County and now faces charges in the carjacking case, the NYPD said Thursday.

Police said details are still emerging and that the case remains under investigation.

But according to preliminary information from the NYPD, the 27-year-old man stole the bus from outside the hospital on First Avenue, drove through the Queens-Midtown Tunnel, then through Nassau County before being stopped and arrested by Suffolk County police in Dix Hills.

Suffolk police confirmed the arrest, but referred all questions to the NYPD, citing them as the lead agency in the case. The NYPD said additional details would be available later Thursday.

Police said no one was injured in the incident.

It was unclear if the driver was in the bus when the vehicle theft occured or had stepped outside the vehicle before the bus was commandeered.