A Plainview man stole a car at gunpoint Thursday morning, then crashed into a guardrail during a police chase on the Southern State Parkway before the officers subdued him with a Taser stun gun, according to a Nassau police spokesman.

Robert Wong, 21, allegedly approached a vehicle in a Crunch Fitness parking lot on Centre Avenue in Bellmore at 4 a.m. Thursday. He asked whether the occupant was his Uber driver, displayed a handgun, and then demanded the occupant surrender the car, according to Officer Eric Evensen, whose news release provided this account.

The vehicle belonged to Merrick financial adviser Owen Watstein, 50, who said he was sitting in his BMW drinking coffee before heading into the gym to work out.

Watstein said he told the assailant, who was wearing black nail polish, that he wasn't his Uber driver after he knocked on the window. The man left, but Watstein said he returned minutes later, asked for Watstein’s phone and then forced him out of his car at gunpoint. Watstein called 911 from the gym.

Evensen said Wong fled in the car northbound on Centre Avenue, and, once spotted by police officers, ignored their attempt to pull over the car and sped away onto the Southern State, going westbound in the eastbound lanes. He made a U-turn, tried to exit the parkway, and as he lost control of the vehicle, crashed into the guardrail. That’s when he tried to flee, and the officers zapped him with the Taser because he was “actively resisting officers," Evensen said.

Wong was treated at the hospital for “minor injuries.” One of the officers hurt his wrist while avoiding a collision with the stolen vehicle and was treated for a minor wrist injury, Evensen said.

During his arrest processing, Evensen said, detectives discovered that Wong was responsible for robberies on Sept. 2 at the Dunkin' donut store on Old Country Road in Plainview and on Sept. 8 at the 7-Eleven on Covert Avenue in Stewart Manor, and for a carjacking on Dec. 21 on Railroad Avenue in Wantagh. The news release did not say how detectives made the discovery or provide the evidence linking him to those crimes, for which he is being charged with three counts of second-degree robbery.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

For Thursday’s events, charges against Wong include first-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree assault, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, third-degree unlawful fleeing of a police officer in a motor vehicle and resisting arrest.

His arraignment is scheduled for Friday at First District Court in Hempstead.

Wong was in police lockup Friday and couldn’t be reached for comment, nor could an attorney for him be located.

Watstein said his BMW was damaged but said the incident could have ended far worse for him.

“I’m shaken up about it,” he said. “But at the end of the day I think I’m pretty relaxed because nothing happened to me.”