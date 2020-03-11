TODAY'S PAPER
Long IslandCrime

Cops: Bellport man arrested in 5 lewdness incidents

Corwinn Hall, 27, who is charged with attempted robbery, in addition to five counts of public lewdness, is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in First District Court, Hempstead, police said. Credit: NCPD

By Newsday Staff
A Bellport man has been arrested and charged with exposing himself to women and girls five times in the past two months, Nassau County police said.

Corwinn Hall, 27, of Yarrow Circle, who is charged with attempted robbery in addition to five counts of public lewdness, is scheduled to be arraigned Wednesday in First District Court, Hempstead, police said.

Three of the incidents happened in February and two others occurred earlier this month, police said.

The suspect struck twice within an hour on Feb. 4, police said, approaching a girl, 17, walking on East Beverly Parkway on her way home from Valley Stream High School at 4:20 p.m., and a woman, 56, walking her dog on Brixton Road South in Garden City South at 5 p.m. The suspect, who was described as driving a black-four-door vehicle in both cases, exposed and fondled himself both times, police said.

Two days later, on Feb. 6 at 4:15 p.m., the suspect, while driving, approached a woman, 47, walking on Grove Street in Valley Stream, police said. This time, he exposed and fondled himself while pointing a gun at the woman and demanding money, police said.

There were two more incidents in Valley Stream on March 6, police said: The suspect exposed himself to a girl, 17, on Dianne Street at 5:53 p.m., and to a woman, 56, on North Grove Street and Keller Street at 7:20 p.m., police said. Both times, he approached in a black Mercedes-Benz, police said.

Detectives request anyone who may have been the victim of a similar incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

By Newsday Staff

