An Elmont man armed with a pitchfork has been charged with menacing and other crimes after he jumped onto the hood of a car at Belmont Park and demanded the driver call police, Nassau County police said.

Rigoberto Herrera Luna, 33, of Hempstead Turnpike, attempted to remove the woman, 27, from her vehicle, police said. After police took Luna into custody, they said, they found him in possession of cocaine.

He was taken to a hospital for evaluation, police said in a news release.

The incident occurred at 6:50 p.m. Thursday, police said.

In addition to second-degree menacing, Luna was charged with second-degree attempted robbery, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, fourth-degree criminal mischief, resisting arrest, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Luna was arraigned Friday and held pending a bail of $50,000 bond or $25,000 cash, according to online court records. A temporary order of protection was issued against him, records show. He was represented by The Legal Aid Society of Nassau County, which has a policy of not commenting in the early stages of a case.

With Ellen Yan