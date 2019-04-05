TODAY'S PAPER
Long Island

Man with pitchfork threatens driver at Belmont Park, police say

By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com
An Elmont man armed with a pitchfork has been charged with menacing and other crimes after he jumped onto the hood of a car at Belmont Park and demanded  the driver call police, Nassau County police said.

Rigoberto Herrera Luna, 33, of Hempstead Turnpike, attempted to remove the woman, 27, from her vehicle, police said. After police took Luna into custody, they said, they found him in possession of cocaine.

He was taken to a hospital for evaluation, police said in a news release.

The incident occurred at 6:50 p.m. Thursday, police said.

In addition to second-degree menacing, Luna was charged with second-degree attempted robbery, second-degree unlawful imprisonment, fourth-degree criminal mischief, resisting arrest, third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Luna was arraigned Friday and held pending a bail of $50,000 bond or $25,000 cash, according to online court records. A temporary order of protection was issued against him, records show. He was represented by The Legal Aid Society of Nassau County, which has a policy of not commenting in the early stages of a case.

With Ellen Yan

By Chau Lam chau.lam@newsday.com

Chau Lam reports on a wide range of topics: from crime and courts to aviation, hurricanes and 9/11 first responders.

