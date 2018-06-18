The Belmont Park racetrack worker found fatally stabbed early Sunday in a backstretch barn was identified by police Monday as Maria Larin of Elmont.

Larin’s alleged killer, ex-boyfriend Jose Franco-Martinez, 53, was to be arraigned Monday afternoon at Nassau University Medical Center in East Meadow, where he was admitted after his arrest, officials said.

Franco-Martinez, who has no known address, was charged with second-degree murder, police said.

According to detectives, police received a 911 a call about an injured female at the track after a New York Racing Association security official saw a loose horse on the grounds.

The horse was caught and the officials investigated a rear barn area, where they found the 51-year-old victim, who worked as a hot walker.

“The victim was transported by a NYRA ambulance to a hospital and was pronounced deceased,” a Nassau police news release said.

A NYRA spokesman declined to comment on Sunday evening. A Belmont Park-based representative of the New York Thoroughbred Horsemen’s Association, which helps mediate concerns on behalf of owners, trainers and employees who work on the backstretch, also declined to comment.

Get the Breaking News newsletter! Get the latest breaking news as it happens. By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

According to Nassau Homicide Chief Det. Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick, Franco-Martinez was found during a search of the racetrack grounds.

“This is a targeted incident,” Fitzpatrick said during an afternoon news conference at the Elmont racetrack.

Fitzpatrick said investigators continued to search for the knife they suspect was used in the fatal stabbing. He also said detectives are trying to determine how the man may have gotten into the stable area, which is surrounded by metal gates and has security checkpoints.

In recent years, mostly minor crimes and horse-related accidents have been reported at the track.

At the storied racetrack Sunday, where Justify won the Triple Crown on June 9, a full day of racing went on without interruption. Meanwhile Nassau investigators combed the grounds of the barn for additional clues.

Enrique Garcia, 40, who exercises horses at the racetrack, said the victim was well-liked.

“She talked to everybody,” Garcia said.

Her death made Garcia concerned about security at Belmont.

“Even inside it’s not safe anymore,” he said.

— With Stefanie Dazio and Rachelle Blidner