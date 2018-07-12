TODAY'S PAPER
NYPD: Driver arrested in North Valley Stream after fatal Queens crash

A police spokesman said the motorcyclist was in the right lane of the eastbound Belt Parkway when a Kia sedan came across lanes of traffic to get to an exit.

By William Murphy bill.murphy@newsday.com
Police arrested a driver in North Valley Stream after he struck and fatally injured a motorcycle rider in Queens on Thursday morning, the NYPD said.

A police spokesman said the 30-year-old motorcyclist was in the right lane of the eastbound Belt Parkway when a Kia sedan came across lanes of traffic at 130th Avenue in Laurelton to get to an exit. The Kia hit the motorcycle, throwing the rider off. 

The spokesman said it was not clear whether the 26-year-old driver of the Kia knew he had hit anyone.

Police caught up to the driver less than a mile away, near the intersection of Elmont Road and Linden Boulevard in North Valley Stream, and arrested him, the spokesman said. Charges were pending.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at a hospital, the spokesman said.

The identities of the two people were not immediately released.

