Two men stabbed at Uniondale restaurant, Nassau police say

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com
A Mississippi man was arrested after police said he stabbed two patrons in an unprovoked attack at a restaurant in Uniondale late Thursday.

Nassau County police said Bradley Taylor, 50, of Columbia, Mississippi, was at Ben's Crab Shack on Hempstead Turnpike and "without provocation" pulled a large knife from a belt sheath and "immediately" stabbed the men before walking out of the restaurant. The stabbing occurred at 10:40 p.m. and police said Taylor was arrested minutes later by responding officers.

Police said the two victims, aged 33 and 57, were transported to a local hospital and both were reportedly in stable condition.

Taylor was charged with two counts of second-degree assault, two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and with second-degree obstruction of governmental administration.

He faces arraignment Friday in Mineola. It was not immediately clear if he was represented by counsel.

By John Valenti john.valenti@newsday.com

John Valenti, a reporter at Newsday since 1981, has been honored nationally by the Associated Press and Society of the Silurians for investigative, enterprise and breaking news reporting, as well as column writing, and is the author of “Swee'pea,” a book about former New York playground basketball star Lloyd Daniels. Valenti is featured in the Emmy Award-winning ESPN 30-for-30 film “Big Shot.”

