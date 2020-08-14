A Mississippi man was arrested after police said he stabbed two patrons in an unprovoked attack at a restaurant in Uniondale late Thursday.

Nassau County police said Bradley Taylor, 50, of Columbia, Mississippi, was at Ben's Crab Shack on Hempstead Turnpike and "without provocation" pulled a large knife from a belt sheath and "immediately" stabbed the men before walking out of the restaurant. The stabbing occurred at 10:40 p.m. and police said Taylor was arrested minutes later by responding officers.

Police said the two victims, aged 33 and 57, were transported to a local hospital and both were reportedly in stable condition.

Taylor was charged with two counts of second-degree assault, two counts of fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and with second-degree obstruction of governmental administration.

He faces arraignment Friday in Mineola. It was not immediately clear if he was represented by counsel.