Bethpage firefighter charged with starting 5 fires, police say
The Nassau County Police Arson Bomb Squad Sunday charged a Bethpage firefighter in connection with starting five fires since June 2017.
Christopher Cordeiro, 20, of Bethpage, a member of the Bethpage Fire Department, was charged with third- and fourth-degree arson, two counts of fifth-degree arson, and third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, according to a Nassau County police news release.
An Arson Bomb Squad investigation found Cordeiro responsible for a Molotov cocktail fire in a sump set on June 25, 2017, across from an address on Arthur Avenue, and a Dumpster fire on March 1 of this year on West Millpage Drive, police said. He also set fire to an abandoned house on Aug. 5 on Stewart Avenue; a wooded area next to an address on Broadway on Aug. 10; and a shed on Aug. 19 at a North Hermann Avenue address, police said.
He was arrested Sunday without incident, and will be arraigned Monday in First District Court in Hempstead, police said.
